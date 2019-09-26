Texas city becomes sixth in state to ban abortion within city limits

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

A city in Texas has voted to become a “sanctuary city for the unborn” and ban abortions within its municipal limits, making it the sixth city in the Lone Star State to do so.

The Gilmer City Council passed an ordinance in a vote of 4-1 with two council members absent on Tuesday evening, joining the Texas towns of Waskom, Omaha, Naples, Joaquin and Tenaha.

City Manager Greg Hutson told local news media outlet CBS 19 that all the aspects of the ban will not take effect until the United States Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Nevertheless, Hutson explained, they can still identify Gilmer as a sanctuary city, stating they are now “a safe haven where the unborn has a right to come here and not worry about being aborted.”

According to the pro-life group Texas Right to Life, with a population around 5,000, Gilmer is the most populous city to approve a measure making them a sanctuary city for the unborn.

“Texas Right to Life applauds the members of Gilmer City Council and the city manager for their bold action to protect preborn children,” stated the organization.

“Because of the size of the town, Texas Right to Life anticipates that more cities will soon follow Gilmer‘s example and prevent the violence of the abortion industry from spreading to their communities.”

Another pro-life group named Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, which has been campaigning for these ordinances, did express some concern over the Gilmer ordinance not including a ban on “emergency contraception” like the Morning After Pill.

“Because of this these products that can cause an abortion are still on the shelves of businesses within the city and some types of abortion services could still exist within the city limits,” stated Sanctuary Cities.

“This is a great concern to us and a reminder that the fight to end all abortions in Gilmer, Texas is far from over. The ordinance does, however, prevent surgical and medical abortion clinics from moving into the city and setting up shop.”

In June, the small town of Waskom became what is believed to be the first municipality in Texas to pass a measure making them a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn.”

Waskom Mayor Jesse Moore said in a statement quoted by Fox earlier this year that the new ordinance was meant to stop the possible creation of an abortion clinic in the city.

“We decided to take things into our own hands, and we've got to do something to protect our cities and to protect the unborn children,” stated Moore at the time.