Pastor returns to megachurch after being released from prison for $3.6M fraud conviction

A Texas pastor has resumed preaching at the megachurch he once led, nearly a year after being released from prison. The return of the pastor, who previously served as a spiritual adviser to Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, comes following a conviction for involvement in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.

Last Sunday, the congregation at Windsor Village Church, part of the United Methodist Church, welcomed back Kirbyjon Caldwell, KTRK reported.

Caldwell had served part of a six-year sentence in Beaumont for defrauding investors out of nearly $3.6 million in a scheme involving historical Chinese bonds. He was granted early release last year and returned to the pulpit nearly 12 months later.

Federal court documents stated that Caldwell’s co-conspirator was “responsible for finding investors.” Caldwell has maintained that no one from his church was among the victims.

Prosecutors alleged that he and his co-defendant wired $25,000 from a church account, a sum that a representative said was later repaid. Court records confirmed Caldwell had paid full restitution to all victims.

Taking the microphone on Sunday, Caldwell sang to worshipers, “I went all the way to Beaumont, Texas, looked all around, couldn’t find nobody.” His appearance drew applause and embraces from church members and friends.

“It’s such a blessing to have our visionary pastor back at church. We are so excited,” one member was quoted as saying.

The church announced that Caldwell will deliver his first sermon since his return this Sunday.

Caldwell began serving his sentence in June 2021 after pleading guilty the previous year to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. His wife, Suzette Caldwell, the church’s senior pastor, told congregants at the time that she “cried a river” when he entered prison.

Speaking from the pulpit after his release to home confinement, she offered “prayers of thanksgiving and praise” and said her husband was “healthy” and “ready to go.”

Caldwell, 67, was sentenced in January 2021 in connection with a scheme that ran between 2013 and 2014, involving investment adviser Gregory Alan Smith of Shreveport, Louisiana. Prosecutors said the two raised about $3.5 million from 29 investors through Smith Financial Group LLC for bonds issued by the Republic of China before 1949, which had no value beyond the memorabilia market.

In a recorded message to the church before beginning his sentence, Caldwell said, “Over three years or so ago, I was indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. … Wire fraud is very inclusive [of a wide range of activities], obviously. I did not know I was committing wire fraud, neither did my attorney at the time, and that’s the way it goes.”

Windsor Village Church issued a statement after sentencing, noting Caldwell’s “remorse” and confirming that restitution had been completed before the case concluded. It said that “many victims were paid over and above the amount that they invested,” and described such voluntary restitution as rare in similar cases.

As part of the disciplinary process, Caldwell was removed as an ordained elder in the Texas Annual Conference of the UMC.

In a Facebook post the day after his return to church, Caldwell wrote, “Hey there! I regret not being able to see you at church yesterday. As Pastor Suzette shared, I am at home under home confinement. Thanks for your prayers and prayerful support. I love you in Jesus’ Name, and I will see you soon!”