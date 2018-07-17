Facebook/taylorcosheriff Real-life hero CID Sergeant Jay Jones is scheduled to donate his kidney to a man in need.

CID Sergeant Jay Jones proved that he is a real-life hero when he offered to donate his kidney to someone in need.

Reports revealed that the Taylor County Sheriff's Office deputy decided to donate one of his kidneys to Clayton Bolt from Abilene, Texas after learning that no one in his family passed several transplant criteria like blood typing, tissue typing, and cross-matching.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, Sergeant Jones learned about Bolt's situation because his wife Lora is friends with the latter's sister. That is why he gladly offered to donate his organ if he will be considered as a match.

After undergoing a lot of tests, the doctors learned that Jones is very eligible to donate a kidney to save Bolt's life.

In an interview with Abilene Reporter News, Jones explained the reason why he chose to undergo all the painstaking efforts to be able to give his kidney to Bolt.

"It never dawned on me not to. I think that it's our responsibility as fellow human beings to help out somebody that's in need. He was somebody that's in need," Jones stated.

He also mentioned that he never thought about the possible health risks that come with donating an organ like infection, problems on his remaining kidney, or even as severe as death since he was looking forward to the positive effect of his efforts.

He added that his wife and their two adult children supported him in his decision to help Bolt.

In a statement with Fox News, Jones said that he does not have to think twice about donating his kidney to someone in need.

"You spend your entire career serving, then you really get a chance to serve," Jones also said.

Jones is scheduled to go under the knife on Wednesday, July 18, at the Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.