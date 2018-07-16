Thai Boys Rescued From Cave Remembers Fallen Navy SEAL Rescuer

The Thai boys and their coach was finally freed, some three weeks after being first trapped in the Tham Luang caves in north Thailand. Now looking to return to their daily lives, the boys took the time to look back at their ordeal and the Navy SEAL who lost his life in the rescue effort for their sake.

The boys and their coach, all members of the Wild Boars football team, are currently recuperating in a hospital together after their successful rescue last week. They got stranded on June 23 when they were trapped by rapidly rising monsoon floods inside the cave after venturing inside for a team building exercise, as The Guardian recapped their unforgettable experience.

YouTube/CBS Evening News A screenshot of the local crowd cheering on ambulances carrying some of the last group of boys and their coach rescued from a cave in Thailand Tuesday, July 10.

One of the things they would not forget is the ex-Navy Seal who perished in the desperate mission to rescue them. Saman Kunan, a highly experience diver, died on July 6 after returning from a delivery of the crucial air tanks near to the boys.

He fell unconscious on the way back to "Chamber 3," less than a mile to the main entrance. His diving buddy attempted to revive him but was unsuccessful. It was just last week that doctors would ask the relatives of the boys to finally let them know about the man who died trying to save them, according to CNN.

The boys took turns leaving a short tribute on a portrait of Kunan. "All cried and expressed their condolences by writing messages on a drawing of Lieutenant Commander Saman and observed one minute of silence for him," Jedsada Chokdamrongsuk, permanent secretary at the health ministry, said in a statement.

The mental health of the boys are now under close monitoring from doctors looking for signs of psychological distress. They all showed positive dispositions so far, but mental distress could take months to manifest.