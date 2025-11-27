Share

7 notable Thanksgiving traditions: Pardoning a turkey, church services and ‘Friendsgiving’

By Michael Gryboski, Editor Twitter
First Lady Melania Trump looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump pardons Gobble, one of the National Thanksgiving turkeys, during the White House turkey pardon ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 25, 2025.
First Lady Melania Trump looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump pardons Gobble, one of the National Thanksgiving turkeys, during the White House turkey pardon ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 25, 2025. | ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Thanksgiving is a significant holiday in the United States that usually involves Americans returning home to reconnect with family, old friends, and to give thanks to God. 

An observance tracing its origins to the 1600s that has been a federal holiday since the 1860s, Thanksgiving has seen numerous traditions manifest over generations.

These traditions include various aspects of the observance, from the types of food prepared to the worship services held at churches, to the date the holiday falls on each year.  

Here are seven notable Thanksgiving traditions and their origins.

