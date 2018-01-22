'The 100' Season 5 News: Shannon Kook Lands Guest Starring Role

(Photo: Facebook/cwthe100) Featured is a promotional image for "The 100" season 5.

"The 100" has added a new cast member to its stellar lineup for season 5.

Shannon Kook is officially on board The CW's post-apocalyptic drama, according to reports. "The Conjuring" actor has landed a guest-starring role for the season 5 finale as Lucas, but details about his character were not revealed. His character may be part of season 6 should The CW decide to renew the program beyond the upcoming installment.

Kook is best known for portraying Zane Park on the teen drama, "Degrassi: The Next Generation." His TV credits include appearances on "Rising Suns," "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments," "Running With Violet" and "Incorporated." His most recent films are "Goliath," "Dark Places" and the two installments of "The Conjuring."

Kook will join other newcomers this season including Mike Dopud ("Power") as a serial killer named Vinson, Jordan Bolger ("Peaky Blinders") as an overconfident space exploreer named Zeke, Lola Flanery ("Shadowhunters") is Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) "daughter" Madi, Ivana Milicevic ("Banshee") as a military strategist named Charmaine, William Miller as the season 5 main villain.

Further details about the season 5 storyline are still being kept under wraps. However, producers have confirmed that the new trailer will be released sometime in March.

While The CW has yet to order a sixth season from the hit drama, fans can rest assured that a renewal is underway. The CW President Mark Pedowitz recently announced that "The 100" showrunner Jason Rothenberg already has plans for season 6 and beyond.

"I know [executive producer Jason Rothenberg] has a plan beyond year five," he said during the TCA press tour, adding, "He may have a six or seven year plan to it. I don't know if I'm allowed to even say that, that he has a plan beyond year five, but he does."

"The 100" season 5 premieres Tuesday, April 24, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.