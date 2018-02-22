The Afterlife: Death Is A Pleasant Experience, Claims Woman Who Died Temporarily

REUTERS/Sage Center for the Study of the Mind, University of California, Santa Barbara/Handout An undated image of the human brain taken through scanning technology. It has been discovered that the brain cells continue to function even if a person has already died, which can be the reason why some people describe seeing light and other images after a near-death experience.

While many dread the idea of dying, a woman who claims to have experienced near-death experience has shared that death is actually a pleasant experience.

In an article written on Near Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website, a woman who hides by the name Judie narrates that she temporarily died while experiencing labor pains. This came after the anesthesiologist injected the epidural and "accidentally put it into a vein," causing her blood pressure to drop drastically.

As her heartbeat stopped temporarily, Judie reveals in her article that she was completely aware of the happenings around her even as she drifted into the world of the unknown, which she describes as a descending curtain of light.

"I could see where I had to go. I remember how surreal it was to realize how dark our world is. I'm not sure how to describe this but I could see the world. I was as if a veil had been lifted that made everything very clear and vivid. I rose up out of the dark part of the world and ascended into a very right, peaceful, and painless reality. There were others there who I could not see, but I did feel their presence," Judie says as she describes her supposed near-death experience.

According to Judie, while she could already see where she was supposed to go, she heard a voice in her head telling her that it was not her time (to die) yet. Suddenly, she was brought back to life, and it was then when she experienced pain again, causing her to get angry at those people who resuscitated her back.

"Then one of the nurses reminded me that I will soon have a baby who will need me," Judie narrates.

Despite the growing number of people experiencing temporary death and sharing similar experiences with Judie, the sensation of a bright, warm, welcoming light that draws people towards it, science dismisses the notion that such a scene in heaven. Rather, it may just be the brain's way to survive as, according to Dr. Sam Parnia, director of critical care and resuscitation research at NYU Langone School of Medicine in New York City, the brain continues to function even a person has already been declared dead.