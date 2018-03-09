'The Blacklist' Season 5, Episode 16 Spoilers, Air Date: Will Red Betray His Daughter?

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional photo for "The Blacklist"

Fans of "The Blacklist" have a lot to look forward to this coming Wednesday as episode 16, titled "The Capricorn Killer," delves even deeper into Elizabeth Keen's (Megan Boone) psyche and further extends the storyline regarding Tom Keen's (Ryan Eggold) killer, Ian Garvey (Jonny Coyne), making sure that he goes down through the system.

The trailer for the upcoming episode is short but straight to the point and definitely leaves a lasting impact. In the trailer, fans see Elizabeth watching Ian from a distance, barely controlling her anger for his actions. Over the phone, it is implied that she is talking to Raymond Reddington (James Spader) and making sure that he is working to get Ian.

It then cuts to Raymond and Ian in a private discussion with the latter seemingly blackmailing Raymond regarding a certain secret of his. When Raymond asks what he wants, Ian tentatively questions if he is willing to give up his own daughter.

On top of that, the episode synopsis gives some more insight on what might happen this coming week.

"As Liz investigates new details in a cold case from her early work as an FBI profiler, she explores her darker impulses in therapy with Dr. Fulton (guest star Martha Plimpton). The Task Force takes action to bring down Tom's killers within the legal system, while Red takes a different approach to closing in on Ian Garvey," the synopsis says.

Regardless of what happens, the trailer definitely makes it look like something big is going down, and fans are more than likely to be excited to find out how this all concludes, especially if Elizabeth will finally be able to have closure and avenge her late husband.

On a more somber note, it seems that this week's episode may be the last one for a short while. Reports say that the series will go on a temporary hiatus after this week and will return in early April, so not too much of a wait.

The next episode of "The Blacklist" will air on March 14, Wednesday, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.