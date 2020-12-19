The Christian Post's top 10 news stories of 2020 (part 1) The Christian Post's top 10 news stories of 2020 (part 1)

2020 was a year unlike any other we've experienced in our lifetimes. COVID-19 upended the lives of many Americans as 15 days to slow the spread turned into nine months and more of lockdown restrictions on businesses and churches while states grappled with how to best function during a pandemic.



As in past years, Christians faced intensifying persecution in countries that have little regard for religious freedom protections, while churches in the U.S. faced crises of their own as some leaders fell from grace and others in the Christian community walked away from the faith.



This year was also filled with victories in the eyes of many Christians, with the signing of the Abraham Accords and other peace deals, along with the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.



2020 also brought greater awareness to the issues surrounding racism and saw Christians' response to calls for institutional changes. More people also rose up against the medicalized gender transitioning of children and teens, and battled against the powerful film and sex industries' exploitation of children and women.



This ranking of CP's top 10 news stories of 2020 was determined by CP's editors. They are a reflection of both what interested our readers and what the editors believe were important stories that will have a lasting impact beyond 2020.



In part 1, we count down from Nos. 10-6 of CP's top 10 news stories of 2020. Part 2 will include Nos. 5-1.