The Christian Post's top 10 news stories of 2020 (part 2)

In 2020, a year unlike any other we've experienced in our lifetimes, The Christian Post reported on the crises churches endured when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S.



Some churches suffered the loss of beloved leaders and members, while others have fought to reopen or hold larger gatherings outdoors as they face ongoing lockdown restrictions that have impacted their ability to gather and worship in-person.

2020 also brought greater awareness to the issues surrounding racism and saw Christians' response to calls for institutional changes. It also highlighted the political divisions within churches during a presidential election year.



As in past years, CP also reported on the intensifying persecution Christians face in countries that have little regard for religious freedom protections.

This ranking of CP's top 10 news stories of 2020 was determined by CP's editors. They are a reflection of both what interested our readers and what the editors believe were important stories that will have a lasting impact beyond 2020.



In part 2, we count down from Nos. 5-1 of CP's top 10 news stories of 2020. You can read part 1, which includes Nos. 10-6, here.



