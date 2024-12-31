The Christian Post's top 10 news stories of 2024 (part 2)

2024 is a year that will be remembered for contentious political battles in the United States, assassination attempts against a former president, worsening conflict in the Middle East, as well as scandals engulfing prominent churches and ministries.
The Christian Post has compiled a list of the top 10 news stories of the year based on the topics that most interested our readers and what CP's editors viewed as the most significant events of the year.
Here are CP's top 10 news stories of 2024, counting down from Nos. 5-1. (Read part 1 here.)
Get Our Latest News for FREE
Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.
Was this article helpful?
Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.
By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.