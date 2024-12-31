The Christian Post's top 10 news stories of 2024 (part 2)

By CP Staff,
Top L to R: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents after an assassination attempt at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024, REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images; Trans activists, supporters and opponent rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court as the high court hears arguments in a case on protecting minors from irreversible trans procedures on Dec. 04, 2024, in Washington, D.C., Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Bottom L to R: Pastor Robert Morris is founder of Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas, Screengrab/YouTube/Pastor Robert Morris; Nicaraguan Catholic bishop Rolando Alvarez prays at the Santo Cristo de Esquipulas church in Managua, on May 20, 2022, STR/AFP via Getty Images; A person inspects the Biltmore Village with bicycle in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Sept. 28, 2024, in Asheville, North Carolina, Sean Rayford/Getty Images.
Top L to R: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents after an assassination attempt at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024, REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images; Trans activists, supporters and opponent rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court as the high court hears arguments in a case on protecting minors from irreversible trans procedures on Dec. 04, 2024, in Washington, D.C., Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Bottom L to R: Pastor Robert Morris is founder of Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas, Screengrab/YouTube/Pastor Robert Morris; Nicaraguan Catholic bishop Rolando Alvarez prays at the Santo Cristo de Esquipulas church in Managua, on May 20, 2022, STR/AFP via Getty Images; A person inspects the Biltmore Village with bicycle in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Sept. 28, 2024, in Asheville, North Carolina, Sean Rayford/Getty Images.

2024 is a year that will be remembered for contentious political battles in the United States, assassination attempts against a former president, worsening conflict in the Middle East, as well as scandals engulfing prominent churches and ministries.  

The Christian Post has compiled a list of the top 10 news stories of the year based on the topics that most interested our readers and what CP's editors viewed as the most significant events of the year.

Here are CP's top 10 news stories of 2024, counting down from Nos. 5-1. (Read part 1 here.) 

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles