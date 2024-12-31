Home News The Christian Post's top 10 news stories of 2024 (part 2)

2024 is a year that will be remembered for contentious political battles in the United States, assassination attempts against a former president, worsening conflict in the Middle East, as well as scandals engulfing prominent churches and ministries.

The Christian Post has compiled a list of the top 10 news stories of the year based on the topics that most interested our readers and what CP's editors viewed as the most significant events of the year.

Here are CP's top 10 news stories of 2024, counting down from Nos. 5-1. (Read part 1 here.)