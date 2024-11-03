Home News Gateway Church removes multiple elders as Robert Morris abuse investigation concludes

Gateway Church in Texas has removed multiple elders as the result of a four-month investigation into allegations the church's founder, Robert Morris, sexually assaulted a minor female for years beginning when she was 12 in the 1980s.

During a Saturday afternoon service in Southlake, Gateway Elder Tra Willbanks provided an overview of the internal investigation led by the law firm Haynes & Boone related to Morris, launched after his resignation in June following allegations from 54-year-old Cindy Clemishire that he sexually abused her for more than four years beginning on Dec. 25, 1982.

According to Willbanks, all but three of the Gateway elders had some knowledge about Morris' encounter with Clemishire and "failed to inquire further," and some allegedly knew before allegations became public that Clemishire was a child when the abuse occurred.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"We now know that there were elders and employees at Gateway who knew before June 14, 2024, that Cindy was 12 at the time of the abuse," Willbanks said. "Both groups are fundamentally wrong and simply cannot and will not be tolerated at Gateway Church."

Willbanks didn't disclose the names of elders or employees removed from their positions due to the investigation. However, the photographs of elders Kevin Grove, Thomas Miller, Jeremy Carrasco and Gayland Lawshe are no longer displayed on the Gateway elders webpage as of Sunday afternoon.

"We have decided to draw a very bright line here based on biblical and moral values and the values of our church family, and we can report to you that as of today, no individual in either group serves as an elder, is employed by or works at Gateway Church," Willbanks said. "They have been removed."

Willbanks, Dane Minor and Kenneth Fambro continue to serve as elders. All three had not heard of any sexual abuse allegations against Morris until the middle of June when they became public, Willbanks said.

The Haynes & Boone investigation was completed a few weeks ago, and results were initially presented to a subcommittee of elders formed to receive and act on the findings.

"What happened to Cindy was heartbreaking and vile, and we denounce any sexual abuse in all of its forms," he said. "We feel deep sorrow for those who have been victimized by such despicable actions, but I do want to take a minute, and I just want to appreciate Cindy for her bravery and for telling her story for helping bring some awareness to this issue. She has positively impacted countless lives."

Willbanks said that over the years, Morris has shared versions of a story that he was "unfaithful in his marriage while he was in his early 20s."

"According to this version, Robert confessed his sin to apostolic leaders in the late 1980s, many years before Gateway Church was formed. He stepped down from ministry for two years and then was restored back into ministry with the blessing of those same apostolic leaders," Willbanks said. "We as a church knew what our former senior pastor had shared publicly. Many people, including myself, simply believed his version of the story."

The elder said Morris had described his story as a "sexual affair." It wasn't until Clemishire shared her story publicly on June 14 that many became aware that Morris' misconduct involved a child as young as 12.

"On that same evening of June 14th, Robert Morris directed Gateway employees to release a statement that intended to minimize the severity of Cindy's claims in one final attempt to hide the truth," Willbanks said. "As you know, our Gateway Church family was rocked by these revelations. Over the next 48 hours, the elders were able to independently verify critical elements of Cindy's story, enabling us to move swiftly to confront Robert Morris. When we insisted on meeting with him, he immediately resigned. Despite his resignation, we knew that further investigation was needed."

Investigators were given full access to Gateway staff and internal communications. However, the investigation had "certain limitations" as several former senior leaders transitioned out of the church over the last 24 years and were not required to participate in the investigation.

Six individuals declined to meet in person with Haynes & Boone, including Morris.

"In the course of their investigation, Haynes and Boone didn't learn of "any other allegations of sexual assault by Robert Morris," Willbanks said.

In late June, three Gateway elders — Grove, Lawshe and Steve Dulin — voluntarily took a leave of absence. Morris' son, James, also left the church and plans to launch a new church called Passage Church.

Willbanks told the congregation that Gateway is working on "very significant changes" to the church bylaws. Though it is still a work in progress, the church will no longer have "apostolic elders" because the elders have concluded that "this office of apostolic Elders as designed did not function properly."

"We will no longer have staff members serve as elders with the exception of our future senior pastor and potentially an executive pastor, both of whom might serve in some capacity, but it would be a nonvoting capacity," Willbanks added.

Willbanks shared that Gateway Church is also dealing with various pending and or threatened litigation matters, as well as financial demands from Robert Morris that it plans to reject. Gateway is also cooperating with a criminal investigation.