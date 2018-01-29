'The Crown' Season 3 Cast Update: Paul Bettany Exits Talks to Play Prince Philip

Facebook/TheCrownNetflix Promotional image for 'The Crown'

The search for the next Prince Philip for the third season of "The Crown" continues.

Earlier this month, Variety reported that Paul Bettany was in talks to take over the role of Prince Philip, who was played by Matt Smith in the first two seasons of the Netflix historical drama series. However, it looks like things have changed.

According to Vanity Fair, Bettany is no longer going to portray the royal role. Scheduling conflicts apparently caused the actor to drop out of negotiations. This puts "The Crown" back where it was in terms of casting, with only two actresses tapped to play older versions of the characters.

It is already known that Olivia Colman will be bringing life to Queen Elizabeth II. Claire Foy portrayed the role in the first two seasons of the series. For her work, Foy has won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Drama and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

The role of Princess Margaret has also been filled, with Vanessa Kirby passing the baton to Helena Bonham Carter, who was also reportedly considered to replace Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. It can be recalled that, at the end of season 2, Margaret and Elizabeth were not on good terms. Kirby teased a lot of drama in store for fans when the new season arrives, especially for her character.

The upcoming third season is expected to go through a time jump since the end of season 2. It will take place during the 1970s, specifically focusing on Prime Minister Howard Wilson's term from 1974 to 1976. Camilla Parker Bowles, who at the time was known as Camilla Shand, will also be introduced in season 3. As for the fourth season, its story will revolve around Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for "The Crown" season 3.