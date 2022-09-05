'It's just insane': The horrifying truth of trans surgeries being performed on minors

Christian Post senior investigative reporter Brandon Showalter joined "The Inside Story" this week to break down the media's coverage of gender reassignment surgeries and dispel the claim these procedures aren't being done on minors.

"They've just got the public — a large swath of them — in a psychological straightjacket of deceit," Showalter said. "The truth will ultimately win out, but we have to keep telling it."

Listen to this powerful episode and read Showalter's op-ed, "Yes, trans surgeries are being done on minors. Here's proof." The op-ed lists a sample of original source material showing doctors involved in these operations in recent years. As Showalter writes, "these are gender clinicians speaking and writing in their own words in prominent peer-reviewed journals."

