The Jonas Brothers Reactivates Their Instagram Account Igniting Reunion Rumors

The Jonas Brothers have fueled reunion rumors after they reactivated their Instagram account.

On Monday night, The Jonas Brothers reactivated their Instagram account, much to the delight of their adoring fans. This news comes after five years of being inactive, although there are fans who dispute that the group's page had always been active.

It should be remembered that back in 2013, The Jonas Brothers consisting of real-life brothers Joe, Nick and Kevin, had broken up, with rumors saying that a rift had developed between the brothers. Further fueling the "rift" rumor, Nick Jonas revealed in a guest appearance on "Good Morning America" that he and his brothers had come to a point where they believe it would be best for them to focus on their own things.

After their breakup, Nick went on to become a successful solo artist. His brother Joe had also found success by establishing a new band, DNCE. Kevin, on the other hand, chose to follow his heart and got married to the love of his life, starting a family of his own.

Now, with the recent reactivation of their Instagram page, fans couldn't help but feel excited about a possible reunion. Although, as of yet, there are only speculations and no confirmation regarding a reunion. However, if one would put it into perspective, 2018 seems like the best time for the brothers to reunite since it also marks the tenth anniversary of their third studio album, "A Little Bit Longer," which also happened to be their most successful one, reaching the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

Fans have also noticed that the brothers seem to get together quite a lot recently. Furthermore, even Tommy Wiseau himself is looking forward to a Jonas Brothers reunion when he retweeted a photo of himself together with Joe, telling them to get back together.

While there are many excited fans, there are also those who are rather skeptical about the rumors with a couple explaining that since The Jonas Brothers are actual brothers, any reunion is considered a "family reunion."