'The Last Supper' offers cinematic journey through Jesus' final days this Lenten season

Pinnacle Peak Pictures, the studio behind "The Case for Christ" and "God's Not Dead," is inviting audiences to experience the profound story of Jesus Christ in "The Last Supper," exclusively in theaters starting March 14.

Filmed in Morroco and timed to coincide with the Lenten season, the film offers a cinematic journey through the final days of Jesus' life, culminating in His ultimate act of love and sacrifice.

The teaser trailer for the film, released this week, opens with Jesus entering Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, greeted by adoring crowds. The scene quickly shifts focus to High Priest Caiaphas, who derides Jesus' "ambition" and begins to orchestrate the plot that will lead to His crucifixion.

The trailer also includes pivotal biblical moments such as Jesus overturning tables at the temple and the titular final meal with His disciples.

Directed by Mauro Borrelli, "The Last Supper" features an ensemble cast bringing to life key Biblical figures. Jaime Ward stars as Jesus, joined by Robert Knepper ("Prison Break") as Judas, Henry Garrett ("Silo") as Nicodemus and James Oliver Wheatley ("The Lost Pirate Kingdom") as Peter.

Additional cast members include Daniel Fathers ("House of the Dragon") as Joseph of Arimathea, Nathalie Rapti Gomez ("Love on the Rock") as Mary Magdalene and Ben Dilloway ("Masters of the Air") as Malchus.

Michael Scott, head of Pinnacle Peak Pictures, expressed his enthusiasm for the film's theatrical release.

"I am so thrilled we are releasing 'The Last Supper' in theaters this March. This is a beautiful, epic story that really deserves a cinematic experience. As we have seen over the past few years, audiences continue to seek out films in theaters that speak to their faith and Biblical accuracy," Scott said.

Described as "a deeply human and spiritual exploration," "The Last Supper" aims to deepen faith and bring the timeless story of Jesus' sacrifice to life in a way that resonates with modern audiences.

Scott said the film will take viewers on a "cinematic journey 2,000 years ago as you walk with Jesus and the disciples."

"You get to experience what was happening at the time, the dynamic between Peter and Judas and the betrayal," he added. "You get to experience what all these elements represent and the nuance around each of these different things. I promise you, you will enjoy it. You will learn something. You will feel the emotion of the story in a way you've never seen it before."

Scott stressed that a major Hollywood studio doesn't back the project and thus will send a "strong message to Hollywood that these types of films need to be made, and people need to experience them."

In recent years, there has been a surge in biblical epics and series, reflecting a renewed interest in faith-based storytelling, with productions like "The Chosen" leading the charge.

Since its debut in 2019, the multi-season series chronicling the life of Jesus Christ through the perspectives of those who encountered Him has garnered over 200 million viewers and 770 million episode views globally. It's also been dubbed into nearly 50 languages, according to the Come and See Foundation. Season five of "The Chosen," which will focus on the Last Supper, hits theaters in early April.

The Netflix film "Mary," released in December and following the story of the Nativity through the eye of the Virgin Mary, ranked among the platform's top 10 English-language movies, attracting 24.6 million views. Meanwhile, "House of David," scheduled to premiere on Prime Video in early 2025, delves into the life of King David, including the David versus Goliath narrative.

Additional information is available at www.TheLastSupper.Movie.