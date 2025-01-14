Home News 'The Chosen' star Elizabeth Tabish reveals how faith inspired role in refugee film 'Between Borders'

From starring as Mary Magdalene in “The Chosen” to her latest project, “Between Borders,” Elizabeth Tabish has built a reputation for choosing uplifting projects that both elevate and inspire audiences.

But according to the 38-year-old actress and professing Christian, who has starred in the series about Jesus and the people who met and followed Him since season one, “it never used to be that way.”

“I used to take every [project] until it got to a point where I didn't even want to act anymore because I was so disappointed in the quality of female roles, the types of characters that were written,” she told The Christian Post.

“‘The Chosen’ jump-started this new chapter for me, of, it's not about being picky about the roles. It's about really resonating with a role, and not just doing something because it's offered, or doing something because you have a cool scene or something. It’s like, ‘How do you want to be known, and how do you want to represent women?'”

“I'm really attracted to real people, to characters that feel very real, that have some sort of backstory or some sort of complication in themselves, maybe a little messy, maybe a little emotional. If it really moves me and touches a part of me [that will also touch] others when they see it, it’s so easy to say yes and get excited about.”

Tabish’s next project, “Between Borders,” is a poignant, faith-fueled new film that tells the true story of the Petrosyan family, Armenian refugees fleeing persecution in Azerbaijan and Russia in the late 1980s, ultimately seeking asylum in the United States.

Premiering at the Armenian Film Festival in September 2024, the movie offers a harrowing yet hopeful depiction of displacement, resilience and the enduring search for home.

For Tabish, who stars as protagonist Violetta Petrosyan, the project is a piece of her own heritage. She recalled the moment filmmaker Isaac Norris approached her with the project.

"I was at a conference, and he mentioned this script about an Armenian family. My antenna went up immediately. I'm part Armenian, and I've been eager to help tell Armenian stories," she shared.

"I saw my grandmother in this character. In her reactions, in her emotional state, in her attitude. I just thought, 'I know this person,’ and I was so eager to get to play her.”

Set against the backdrop of the anti-Armenian pogroms in Baku during the late 1980s, “Between Borders” portrays the Petrosyan family's journey from a life of professional success to one of survival. Forced to flee to Volgograd, Russia, the family struggles with displacement and prejudice. Framed by their U.S. citizenship hearing, the story captures their determination to find a true home, aided by an inspiring group of American missionaries.

The real-life Petrosyan family, who were part of the filmmaking process, “loved” the finished product, Tabish said, adding: “They were really excited about it, and they felt like they were depicted well … they were really happy with it, which is first priority.”

“Between Borders” will be released in theaters Jan. 26-28, while Tabish is also gearing up for season five of “The Chosen,” which hits theaters in early April.

"It’s an incredibly intense season," Tabish teased of the forthcoming season of “The Chosen.” “Some of my favorite moments in the Gospels are portrayed. The Last Supper is a theme throughout, and it's just incredible. There's one scene in particular that I think a lot of women are really going to love. We get a chance to see the hearts of all of these female followers of Christ, and it's going to be a really touching scene, so I'm excited for people to see that. Mary gets a little feisty this season and really is on a mission, and so we kind of get to see a different side of her, which is fun.”

Like "The Chosen," Tabish said "Between Borders" has the potential to change lives. She emphasized the importance of keeping such stories alive in public discourse, particularly regarding the Armenian plight.

"The Armenian story has been long and painful, and only recently has it been publicly acknowledged for what it truly was," she said. "If we don’t talk about these stories, they risk being forgotten, and history will repeat itself."

The actress emphasized that the film resonates far beyond its specific cultural focus, offering a pointed commentary on the global refugee crisis and America’s identity as a haven for the displaced.

"There’s a moment at the end of the film when the poem at the base of the Statue of Liberty is recalled," Tabish explained. "It’s a reminder of what America is meant to be — a safe place for people to rest, belong, and build a new home. That’s what makes this country so unique."

And faith, she added, plays a tremendous role in shaping the narrative. "The Petrosyan family grew up in a communist society, and when they were introduced to the Christian church, it was so foreign to them and so strange. But the tenets of what Jesus taught and how Jesus teaches us to be are the things that really transformed their lives. The love of Christ, the love of God, completely changed their lives. It gave them a sense of home, no matter where they lived. It gave them a sense of peace and stability.”

“There’s a moment in the film where Violetta talks about how Jesus said to love your enemies and turn the other cheek. And that's what she did. She tried to forgive; she tried to be kinder and not hold bitterness in her heart. You can see that affect her throughout the rest of her life, and you can see who she is now, and see what an incredible representation of a follower of Christ looks like.”

Tabish cited Jesus’ Words in Matthew 19:21, where He instructs His followers to give to the poor: “One of the most Christian things that you can do is take care of those who are on the outside and who are struggling, and really love them and care for them," she said. "You can see what life-changing effects that has."

Watch the trailer for "Between Borders" below.