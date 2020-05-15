'The Price is Right' donates $97K to Planned Parenthood on behalf of drag queen Ru Paul

America's longest-running game show donated nearly $100,000 to the largest abortion provider in the nation in a recent episode featuring drag queen RuPaul.

In a May 11 primetime special of the "The Price is Right," during the final showcase showdown — which occurs at the end of every program — contestants won $97,266 in both cash and prizes. The show made a matching contribution to Planned Parenthood, the charity of RuPaul's choice.

Planned Parenthood's 2018-2019 annual report shows that the group performed 345,672 abortions procedures in 2018, the highest number in recent years, an approximately 4% increase from 2017. The business also does not provide services to pregnant women.

Viewers and fans of the show took to social media to voice their outrage over giving a donation to Planned Parenthood.

"The Price Is Right does a primetime show to raise money for charity and gives it to Planned Parenthood??? I was a lifelong fan, but not anymore," one commenter wrote on Twitter.

"Everything about this is wrong," tweeted the Daily Wire's Michael Knowles.

Pro-life news site Live Action, which has long advocated for government dollars to be withdrawn from the abortion giant, called the move "despicable" and noted that Planned Parenthood performs approximately 40% of all abortions in the United States and has approximately $2 billion in assets yet continues to receive millions of dollars in taxpayer funds each year. In 2018, Planned Parenthood performed over 345,000 abortions nationwide.

"Planned Parenthood is so dedicated to selling abortion to women that even during the biggest health crisis the United States has faced in a century, some of its facilities chose to cancel all health services, instead only offering abortion. As COVID-19 shut down all non-essential surgeries, Planned Parenthood fought to continue to commit abortions — a 'choice' — putting women at risk of not only abortion complications, but exposure to the virus," Live Action added.

This is not RuPaul's first time to publicly supported the abortion business.

“Women in our culture have been so marginalized and so really beaten down,” he said in a 2017 interview with Marie Claire magazine. “We live in a masculine-dominated culture. How dare some man tell a woman what to do with her body. That is outrageous! Outrageous. As a human, that is a big issue for me that really strikes a chord.”

Planned Parenthood experienced notable internal conflicts last year as their former president, Dr. Leana Wen, was ousted after a brief eight-month tenure at the helm over disagreements about the direction of the business. While Wen had sought to rebrand the organization as a health care provider, the board saw her as insufficiently political as it pertained to abortion despite her stated support for its mission.

Disputes between Wen and Planned Parenthood over the terms of her severance package went public, particularly in matters concerning what she would be allowed to say about her time as Planned Parenthood's president. Wen now holds a position at George Washington University Medical School as an adjunct associate professor of emergency medicine.