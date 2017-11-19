'The Sims 4' Console Latest News: Here's a Temporary Workaround for Corrupted Player Saves

(Photo: Electronic Arts) A screenshot from "The Sims 4: Vintage Glamour."

Not long after "The Sims 4" landed on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (PS4), issues and bugs immediately came to light that soured the experience for the years-in-the-making launch.

There seems to be a bug that corrupts the saves of players, which means that the progress they made in the game is basically undone. Maxis and The Sims Studio are already aware of the issue and are actively crafting a solution.

Thankfully, SimGuruArvin, a developer from the quality assurance department for "The Sims 4," has provided a temporary fix for players while waiting for the official one:

While the team is investigating a long term solution, I highly recommend saving the game immediately after entering live-mode, and after traveling. This workaround should allow you to keep your progress while we work on an update. If save issues do occur, make sure to close and restart the game. The issue may continue to occur if a new game is started without quitting the game through the Xbox One or PS4 dashboards.

A member of "The Sims" forums also suggested that as a workaround, instead of saving the game, players can just hit "Manage Worlds" then go to Worlds without saving.

Immediately press the menu button and return to the main menu, again without saving. Go back and load the autosave for your character and it SHOULD work.

This is not the first glitch that "The Sims 4" console players encountered in the game although the issues experienced by Xbox One and PS4 gamers so far involve broken saves.

While waiting, players can keep track of the efforts of the team to form a permanent workaround on this page. Fans can count on them providing a speedy solution as they did in the first problems "The Sims 4" was plagued with from its initial console release.