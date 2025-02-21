Home News ‘The Unbreakable Boy’ review: Zachary Levi film celebrates life’s imperfections, beauty in brokenness

Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate have earned a reputation for quality, family-friendly films that, while faith-adjacent, don’t overly sanitize the reality of sinful human nature and the brokenness that only Christ can redeem.

Since the beginning, creators Kevin Downes and Andy Erwin have always maintained that stories must be both authentic and redemptive — and their latest project, “The Unbreakable Boy,” is no exception.

Starring Zachary Levi, Meghann Fahy, Patricia Heaton and Jacob Laval, “The Unbreakable Boy” is based on Scott LeRette’s 2018 memoir of the same name. Directed by Jon Gunn (“Jesus Revolution,” “The Case for Christ”), it tells the remarkable true story of his son, Austin LeRette, a young boy with autism and brittle bone disease, whose unwavering optimism transforms the lives of those around him.

Levi, who previously appeared in Kingdom Story Company’s drama “American Underdog,” delivers a moving performance as Scott, a father battling his own demons while learning to embrace the often challenging journey of raising a child with special needs.

As Scott wrestles with his past traumas and struggles with alcoholism, his relationship with Austin (played with infectious energy by Jacob Laval) forces him to confront his own brokenness.

Levi’s portrayal of a father slowly finding redemption is one of the film’s most powerful aspects; the actor has been open about his own past struggles with addiction and trauma stemming from parental abuse (“I can relate to Scott’s story on many levels,” he recently told The Christian Post.)

It’s his journey from frustration and self-doubt to gratitude and renewal underscores one of the film’s central messages: faith and family have the power to heal even the deepest wounds. As Scott stumbles through parenthood, he learns to lean on faith, slowly realizing that the joy and love Austin continually exudes is something to be cherished, not feared.

Patricia Heaton also delivers a grounding performance as Scott’s mother, while “White Lotus” star Meghann Fahy as Teresa, Austin’s mother, provides a steady presence that balances Scott’s struggles with grace. Through a series of flashbacks, viewers are given insight into the couple's relationship: Though smitten with each other, Scott and Teresa had only been on a handful of dates before she became pregnant. As their marital issues mount, Teresa seeks solace in a local church led by Preacher Rick (Peter Facinelli), while Scott finds comfort in a bottle.

But perhaps the most compelling aspect of “The Unbreakable Boy” is its exploration of brokenness, both literal and figurative. Austin, who frequently lands in the hospital due to his brittle bone condition, approaches life with unshakable enthusiasm. The story is told from his point of view — and his perspective is one of pure joy despite his many hospitalizations and, at times, cruelty from his peers.

The film skillfully weaves in the Japanese art of kintsugi, which repairs broken pottery with gold, highlighting the beauty in imperfection. This metaphor is woven through the narrative, reinforcing the idea that struggles and scars are what make a person whole. Rather than focusing on disability as a limitation, “The Unbreakable Boy” celebrates it as part of Austin’s extraordinary spirit, presenting him as a multi-dimensional character.

While several excellent films in recent years have highlighted the special needs community (“The Peanut Butter Falcon” and “Wonder,” for example), what sets “The Unbreakable Boy” apart is its unwavering commitment to joy.

Though the film does not shy away from the weight of Scott’s battles with addiction or the hardships the family faces, it always returns to Austin’s ability to find joy in the simplest things, whether it’s a strawberry milkshake, a school mascot gig, his multi-colored jester hat or the love of his family.

Austin’s optimism serves as a powerful reminder that joy is a choice, even in the face of pain. His kindness extends even to those who mock him, revealing a profound depth of understanding and forgiveness that many adults, including his parents, struggle to achieve. His infectious spirit changes the people around him, urging them to embrace gratitude and love in every moment.

Filmed in Oklahoma in 2020, “The Unbreakable Boy” was initially slated to hit theaters in 2022, but due to the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, the release was pushed back until now.

The delay in timing, Gunn told CP, serves as a testament to the film’s purpose. “This is a movie about gratitude,” Gunn said. “It's about being able to appreciate every moment, even when we're struggling, even when we're in pain, even when we're insecure, even when we're afraid. The movie itself went through struggles, and yet, here it is.”

And while “The Unbreakable Boy” is infused with faith, it is not exclusively a “faith-based” film. Rather, it is a universal story about resilience, family and embracing life’s imperfections. The film (rated PG or strong thematic material, alcohol abuse, language and some violence) encourages viewers to look at their own lives through a lens of gratitude; even in brokenness, Austin reminds, there is always beauty to be found.

“The Unbreakable Boy” is now in theaters.