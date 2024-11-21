Home News 'The Voice' winner credits 'the Lord above,' 'angel from Heaven' after surviving gunshot wound

Country singer Jason "Sundance" Head, "The Voice" season 11 winner and son of legendary musician Roy Head, is thanking God for sparing his life after an accidental gunshot wound to the stomach sent him to a Texas hospital via emergency helicopter.

Head was reportedly hunting in the woods by himself when he received one bullet to the stomach on Nov. 15, his agent told USA Today. The bullet reportedly missed his vital organs and was lodged instead in a fatty tissue area of his stomach.

On Sunday, Head posted a video on Facebook thanking "the good Lord above, the wonderful first responders and the trauma team at [University of Texas at Tyler]" for saving his life.

"I was sure I was going to die," he said. "It was one of the craziest things that ever happened to me."

"I want to tell everyone thank you for praying for me and my family," he continued. "It was the most scary thing I've ever went through, and I still have the bullet in me. I'm not sure exactly what's going to go on. All I know is I didn't die day before yesterday, and I have another opportunity to live, and I feel like the Lord has blessed me just beyond I can even comprehend."

"I saw the light, man, and I really thought I was dying. ... I just prayed a lot and I felt super peaceful," Head said in an interview with ET Online Tuesday. "When the ambulance came, I was never so happy to be put on a stretcher in my life," he told the outlet.

On Monday night, Head elaborated on the incident. He described heading out for a solo camping trip, adding he always travels with a .22-caliber revolver.

"It's an old-school one," he said of the gun, "It looks just like the kind of gun you'd see in a Western movie."

The gun was in a quick-draw holster, he said, with no strap. "I really don't know what happened still," he said. He recalled putting his backpack with the holster in the passenger seat of his car and was shot when he began to walk away.

"It happened that fast," he said. "That revolver slid out of the case and it hit the doorjamb on the Jeep on the floorstep and it shot me."

"I reached my hand in my pocket in my blue jeans to get my phone, and my pockets were already full of blood," he shared.

Head said he ran to find help, jumping a fence on the property to make it out to the highway.

"I also want to thank the people that were on Highway 84 that stopped to help me. Without you, I don't think I was going to make it, man; I was bleeding out," he said in the first video.

A few cars drove by before anyone stopped, but eventually, a man slowed to offer help.

"He was like an angel from heaven," Head said. "I was never so glad to see somebody in my life."

On social media, Head's wife, Misty, asked for prayers as her husband was en route to the hospital.

"Prayer warriors, we need y'all," she wrote on his Facebook page. "This is Misty — I don't have a lot of information, but please keep Sundance in your prayers."

In a later update, she expressed gratitude for the Good Samaritan who stopped and the quick response from first responders and the medical team.

Misty shared a photo of the shirt her husband was wearing, showing where the bullet struck.

"Any higher or lower would have been devastating," she wrote. "God is awesome."

Sundance Head shot to fame after winning "The Voice" as a member of Blake Shelton's team. He joined Shelton's team after the artist was impressed by Head's performance of Otis Redding's "I've Been Loving You Too Long."

Before his 2016 "Voice" win, Sundance Head was a contestant on Season 7 of Fox's "American Idol" and made it to the top 16.