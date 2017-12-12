Facebook/The Walking Dead Chandler Riggs has confirmed that his Chandler Riggs character will die in "The Walking Dead" season 8 episode 9.

After being left with another cliffhanger before "The Walking Dead" season 8 goes on its winter hiatus, fans will have to wait for more than two months before getting answers as to what really happened as the series is not expected to return earlier than February next year.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 finally aired its season 8 episode 8 last Sunday night, titled "How It's Gotta Be," and it has once again left its still avid fans on the edge of their seats. However, with many American shows taking a hiatus for the winter, it will take a while before fans can find out what will happen after last night's episode as "The Walking Dead" season 8 episode 9 is not slated to air until February 25 next year.

Those who have yet to see "The Walking Dead" season 8 episode 8, be warned that there are spoilers ahead. While Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) - one of the series' remaining original characters- has yet to die, it is already confirmed that the next episode, episode 9, will feature his death.

"How It's Gotta Be" revealed that Carl knows all the while that his time will be soon up as the teenage boy was actually bitten by a walker in episode 6 when he chances upon Siddiq (Avi Nash) in the woods, where he gets ambushed by some walkers.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Riggs revealed that his upcoming death in the series was not his choice. In fact, according to the teen actor, who has been a part of the series since he was 11 years old, he only found out about his impending death in the series when he was rehearsing his scenes for episode 6.

"Leaving 'Walking Dead' wasn't my decision. It was all story-related. It made sense story-wise for it to happen for Rick(Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) and all the other characters...I found out when I was doing rehearsals for episode six back in June. It was quite the shocker for me, Andy and everyone because I don't think anyone saw it coming," Riggs revealed.

''The Walking Dead" airs Sunday evenings on AMC at 9/8 C.