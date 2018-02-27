'The Walking Dead' Season 8 News: What's Next After Carl's Death?

Facebook/ TheWalkingDeadAMC Promo photo for season 8 of "The Walking Dead"

Carl Grimes' (Chandler Riggs) death officially broke fans' heart when the second half of "The Walking Dead" returns on AMC, but there are a lot of things to look forward to in the show's upcoming episodes.

In the recently concluded episode, fans were treated to a scene featuring Old Man Rick (Andrew Lincoln). This means that he will continue surviving the upcoming battle and other zombie attacks. However, they were not expecting to see Old Man Negan (Jeffrey Dead Morgan) looking more like a beloved member of the Alexandria group instead of the hated nemesis from the Savior group.

When asked by Deadline about the scene involving Negan, showrunner Scott Gimple explained that the vision was formed inside Carl's mind.

"That is Carl's idealized vision of the future. That's what he hopes happens. That somehow, someway they can make peace. That's what he's asking his father. That is brought to life there," Gimple stated. This could mean that Negan may not turn into a good person anytime soon.

Gimple also discussed the transition of Lennie James' character Morgan to the spinoff series "Fear The Walking Dead." According to the showrunner, the highly anticipated crossover episode between the two series that will feature Morgan will not be a prequel. However, it will be done with an interesting timeline that could entice fans to watch the new season of the spinoff.

Meanwhile, the promo trailer for "The Walking Dead" season 8 episode 10 revealed that Rick will hold a letter that Carl wrote before dying. This means that the leader of the coalition will still grieve because of his son's death.

Also, the trailer revealed that Rick and Negan's hatred for each other will heat up in the upcoming episode. In the promo video, the characters will warn each other that one of them will be the next one to be buried in a grave.

AMC will air the next episode of "The Walking Dead" season 8 on Sunday, March 4, at 9 p.m. EST.