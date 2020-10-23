'The Young and the Restless' star reveals she turned down major role, refused to go topless 'The Young and the Restless' star reveals she turned down major role, refused to go topless

Soap opera star Melody Thomas Scott of “The Young and the Restless” released a new memoir and in it, she opens up about her decision to turn down a role in a major film because she would've had to go topless.

In the memoir, titled Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama, Thomas Scott revealed the role she turned down was for the movie “Animal House.” She went into further detail in a recent interview.

“It was a funny thing. Back then, it was quite common to go on a series of interviews for a part and be told that you received the part, that you won the role without ever reading the script. And it was that situation. So when I finally did get the script, I already got the job. … All my scenes [in the script] are topless. And I just was not interested in that, even though I was very young. I was, I don’t know, 20. [But] it just was not something that I was comfortable with,” Thomas Scott told Fox News.

After her righteous stance, the director of the movie threatened to blackmail her.

“[His] final words to my agent [were], ‘I will never give her a part in any of my movies. I will never even meet with her,’” Thomas Scott continued. “It was like, golly, OK. I guess you could call it the one that got away. Who knew it would be such a big hit? But with certain things, even as an actress, you have to put your foot down if you’re not comfortable with it.”

The Los Angeles native is not the first Hollywood star to voice her objection to over-sexualization on screen.

“Miracles From Heaven” actress Jennifer Garner told MTV in a past interview, “I will not be taking it all off! No thank you. The world deserves better. Not interested.”

In 2016, Emily Blunt, who dazzled on screen as “Mary Poppins,” told The Telegraph that nudity does not add to the value of a film.

“Does it serve the film or is it gratuitous and seeing someone’s tits for the sake of it? Because I don’t think it’s necessary most of the time,” she said.

In an interview with Glamour UK, actress Reese Witherspoon said, “If [actresses] take their clothes off, they objectify themselves. … I am flabbergasted by how many legitimate actresses do it.”

Despite becoming famous for her a series surrounded around sex, Sarah Jessica Parker joined Thomas Scott’s sentiments about posing nude.

She told The Hollywood Reporter a few years back that she actually has a no-nudity clause in her contracts.

A report released by Movieguide revealed that entertainment which includes sexual content actually hurts box office earnings. Instead, movies with faith and family values “far outperform their gratuitous counterparts” at the box office.

