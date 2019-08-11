This fall, visit one of these quaint old churches

With summer almost over it isn’t too early to start thinking about where to go this fall.

While most people take their vacation during the summer a trip after September is always recommended for anyone who frequents old churches and cathedrals as well as other popular sights. That’s because crowds in many destinations are significantly reduced, if not nonexistent.

Among the places to go this fall are the following three cities:

York, England

This historic city in England’s north plays second fiddle to London.

Yet, it is one of my absolute favorite places to visit, not least during the late fall when York goes all-in on Christmas. As I wrote last year, the city is “postcard-perfect.”

Church crawlers can choose from around a dozen old churches, including the famous medieval York Minster (Anglican). Do pay attention to the stained-glass windows, as many of these churches have excellent glass.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s largest city has one of the oldest churches in North America.

Obviously, it isn’t original to Milwaukee. The early 15th century St. Joan of Arc Chapel (Roman Catholic) with its even older 13th century altar has stood on the campus of Marquette University since the 1960s, when it was rebuilt here stone-by-stone.

Havana, Cuba

Visiting Havana can be bureaucratic and expensive, given the need to follow tourism-related restrictions imposed by the U.S. government’s policies toward Cuba.

However, a visit to the Cuban capital of Havana is a must, especially as this year is the 500th anniversary of its founding. The mid-18th century Cathedral of St. Christopher (Roman Catholic) with its location facing a quaint square in the UNESCO-listed old town will give you a great Instagram photo.

You will also find that Cuba can be very different from the preconceived impressions held by many Americans. Plus, it makes a great bucket list adventure. Just think about it. Not many people can actually say they have been there.

Spires and Crosses, a weekly travel column exclusive to The Christian Post, covers old churches, history and heritage, architecture, culture and art. Follow @dennislennox on Twitter and Instagram.