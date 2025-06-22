This week in Christian history: ACNA founded, Father Francis dies, Knights Hospitaller lose Fort St. Elmo

By Michael Gryboski, Editor
Pastor Rick Warren addresses more than 800 Anglicans in June 2009 at the Anglican Church in North America's Inaugural Assembly in Bedford, Texas.
| ACNA

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, numerous events of lasting significance have occurred.

Each week marks anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some events, spanning over 2,000 years of history, might be familiar, while others may be unknown to many.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the establishment of the Anglican Church in North America, the Knights Hospitaller losing Fort St. Elmo, and the death of Father Francis Duffy.

