This week in Christian history: Francis of Assisi dies, Mother Teresa starts new order

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week — Oct. 2 through Oct. 8 — in Christian history. They include the death of St. Francis of Assisi, the battle of Lepanto, and Mother Teresa being given the green light to start a new order.

