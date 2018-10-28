This Week in Christian History: Bob Jones, Gay Bishop, Puritan Missionary to Native Americans

Expand | Collapse (The Christian Post) Bishop V. Gene Robinson, the first openly gay bishop in The Episcopal Church, will retire as bishop of New Hampshire in 2013. Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages. Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between. Here are just a few things that happened this week, Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, in Church history. They include the birth of the founder of Bob Jones University, a notable Puritan missionary preaching to the Native Americans, and the controversial ordination of The Episcopal Church's first openly gay bishop.

Gene Robinson Becomes First Openly Gay Episcopal Bishop - November 2, 2003

This week marks the anniversary of when the Reverend Gene Robinson was consecrated as the first openly homosexual bishop of The Episcopal Church. Robinson became head of the Episcopal Diocese of New Hampshire in a ceremony held at The Whittemore Center at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire. Initially married to a woman with whom he had two children before they divorced, at the time of his consecration, Robinson had been in a same-sex relationship for the past 16 years. Robinson's consecration caused division within both The Episcopal Church and the global Anglican Communion. Scores of congregations voted to leave the denomination in protest while some Anglican churches in the developing world severed ties with the American church.

John Eliot Preaches to Native Americans - October 28, 1646 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Public Domain) John Eliot (1604-1690), Puritan missionary known for evangelizing Native Americans. This week marks the anniversary of when Puritan missionary John Eliot preached his second major sermon to a Native American audience. Eliot had preached a sermon the month before in an evangelism effort that he considered a failure, writing later that his audience "gave no heed unto it" and "rather despised what I said." However, this second sermon, preached with an interpreter before a Native American audience at Nonantum, Massachusetts, was seen by the Puritans as a considerable success. "The vistors were pleased by the Indians' responses. After the question and answer session, Eliot offered a second prayer and distributed apples to the children and tobacco to the men," wrote Richard W. Cogley of Southern Methodist University. After the two-sermon mission trip, Eliot would oversee further evangelism among the Native Americans and eventually translated the Bible into the Algonquin language.

Bob Jones, Sr. is Born - October 30, 1883 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Public Domain) Bob Jones, Senior (1883-1968), notable fundamentalist preacher and founder of Bob Jones University. This week marks the anniversary of when notable fundamentalist preacher and founder of Bob Jones University, Bob Jones, Sr, was born. Jones began his preaching career as a traveling evangelist who started out touring the South and by the 1920s, expanded to include northern locales. Jones became known for his pioneering usage of radio to advance his religious message and in 1944 helped to found the National Religious Broadcasters organization. In 1927, he launched Bob Jones College, later becoming Bob Jones University in 1947, as a way to help advance higher education for young Christians. "His vision was to establish a training center for Christians from around the world that would be distinguished by its academic excellence, refined standards of behavior, and opportunities to appreciate the performing and visual arts," noted BJU's website. "At the same time, Dr. Jones' intent was to make a place where Christ would be the center of all thought and conduct."