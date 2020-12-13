This week in Christian history: Cardinal resigns, French theologian born, missionary sails for China This week in Christian history: Cardinal resigns, French theologian born, missionary sails for China

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Christianity is a faith with a long and extensive history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, births, deaths, and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over two millennia of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown.

Here are three things that happened this week, Dec. 13-19, in Church history. They include the resignation of a disgraced cardinal, the birth of a prominent Medieval French theologian, and an influential American missionary setting sail for China.