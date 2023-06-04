This week in Christian history: Crusaders take Antioch, Baptism of Kievan Rus

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be previously unknown to most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week —June 3 to June 10 — in Christian history.

