Home News This week in Christian history: Dwight Moody marries, Greek monk martyred, Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, numerous events of lasting significance have occurred.

Each week marks anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some events, spanning over 2,000 years of history, might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history, including the martyrdom of Saint Kosmas, the resignation of Jerry Falwell Jr., and the marriage of Dwight Moody.