This week in Christian history: Wild Goose Festival, black bishop consecrated, First Peace of Kappel

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
A 19th century depiction of when Catholic and Protestant soldiers in Switzerland shared a meal during the negotiations that led to the end of the First War of Kappel in 1529. War between the two Swiss religious groups would resume two years later.
A 19th century depiction of when Catholic and Protestant soldiers in Switzerland shared a meal during the negotiations that led to the end of the First War of Kappel in 1529. War between the two Swiss religious groups would resume two years later. | Public Domain

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the first Wild Goose Festival, the consecration of Samuel David Ferguson, and the First Peace of Kappel.

