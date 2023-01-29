 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: George Beverley Shea born, Indian evangelist baptized

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Billy Graham, Cliff Barrows
(L-R) Cliff Barrows, Billy Graham and George Beverly Shea singing "This Little Light of Mine" in 1984 in Sunderland, England. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the baptism of a prominent Indian evangelist, the birth of George Beverley Shea, and a controversial ceremony held at a Georgia megachurch.

