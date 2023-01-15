This week in Christian history: Missionary bids farewell, English bishop martyred

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week — Jan. 15-21— in Christian history. They include a missionary to China writing a farewell letter, an influential American Baptist minister founding a church, and the martyrdom of Saint Henry.

