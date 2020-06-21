Church & Ministries | | Coronavirus →
This week in Christian history: Jonathan Edwards dismissed; Reformation leader born; Moravians

This week in Christian history: Jonathan Edwards dismissed; Reformation leader born; Moravians

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
An illustration showing Count Nicolaus von Zinzendorf (1700-1760), Moravian Church leader, preaching to a diverse group of people. | Public Domain

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of significant milestones, horrid tragedies, unbelievable triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, June 21-27, in Church history. They include the birth of a Protestant Reformation leader, Jonathan Edwards being dismissed from the pastorate, and the first recorded Moravian worship service in Alaska.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Church & Ministries