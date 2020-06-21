This week in Christian history: Jonathan Edwards dismissed; Reformation leader born; Moravians
Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.
Each week brings the anniversaries of significant milestones, horrid tragedies, unbelievable triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.
Here are just a few things that happened this week, June 21-27, in Church history. They include the birth of a Protestant Reformation leader, Jonathan Edwards being dismissed from the pastorate, and the first recorded Moravian worship service in Alaska.