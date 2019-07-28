This week in Christian history: Jonathan Edwards married, Wilberforce dies, Pope Leo XIII

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, July 28 to Aug. 3, in Church history. They include the marriage of Jonathan Edwards, Pope Leo XIII issuing an anti-Protestant encyclical, and the death of William Wilberforce.

