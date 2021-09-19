 Church & Ministries | | Coronavirus →

This week in Christian history: Martin Luther New Testament printed, ‘Left Behind’ author born

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter Twitter
Martin Luther
A statue of 16th-century theologian Martin Luther holds a Bible in the hand on the marketplace during the celebrations to commemorate the 500th anniversary of Luther's nailing of his 95 theses on the doors of the nearby Schlosskirche church on October 31, 2017 in Wittenberg, Germany. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages list some of the events that happened this week in Christian history. They include the birth of bestselling author Jerry B. Jenkins, the arrival of a Jesuit missionary to Quebec, and Martin Luther releasing a German language New Testament.

