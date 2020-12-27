This week in Christian history: ‘Left Behind’ released, ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem,’ John Machen This week in Christian history: ‘Left Behind’ released, ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem,’ John Machen

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Christianity is a faith with a long and extensive history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, births, deaths, and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2 millennia of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown.

Here are three things that happened this week, Dec. 27-Jan. 2, in Church history. They include the first performance of the Christmas carol “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” the death of a prominent fundamentalist Christian theologian, and the release of the first Left Behind novel.