This week in Christian history: Mary declared sinless, Saint Sabas dies

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the death of Saint Sabas, Pope Pius IX declaring the Virgin Mary sinless, and the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. accepting the Nobel Peace Prize.

