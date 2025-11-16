Home News This week in Christian history: Mayflower Compact signed; Wright brothers’ father born; John Marrant arrives in Canada

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, numerous events of lasting significance have occurred.

Each week marks anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some events, spanning over 2,000 years of history, might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history, including the signing of the Mayflower Compact, John Marrant arriving in Nova Scotia and the birth of Bishop Milton Wright.