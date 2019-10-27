This week in Christian history: NIV, Abraham Kuyper, Pope decree on Mary

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Oct. 27-Nov. 2, in Church history. They include the full release of the New International Version, the birth of a popular Dutch theologian, and the Catholic Church affirming a belief about the Virgin Mary.