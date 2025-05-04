This week in Christian history: Dwight Moody joins church, PCUSA changes rules on fidelity

By Michael Gryboski, Editor Twitter
The Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) holds its 220th General Assembly in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, June 30, 2017.
The Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) holds its 220th General Assembly in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, June 30, 2017. | PCUSA

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week marks anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some events, drawn from over 2,000 years of history, might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include Dwight Moody being accepted into church membership, the election of Orthodox Patriarch Jeremias II, and the Presbyterian Church (USA) amending its rules on marital fidelity for clergy.

