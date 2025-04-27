Home News This week in Christian history: Pope excommunicates Venice, Father Francis Duffy born

This week in Christian week: pope excommunicates Venice, Salisbury Cathedral construction begins, Father Francis Duffy born

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week marks anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Some of the events, drawn from over 2,000 years of history, might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include Venice being excommunicated, the construction on Salisbury Cathedral, and the birth of Father Francis Duffy.