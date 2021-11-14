 Church & Ministries | | Coronavirus →

This week in Christian history: Episcopal diocese breaks away, St. Peter’s Basilica completed

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter Twitter
Vatican
Saint Peter’s Basilica is pictured at the Vatican on March 7, 2013. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

This week — Nov. 14 through Nov. 20 — marks the anniversary of a diocese leaving its denomination, the completion of one of the most iconic Catholic basilicas and the wedding of a legendary evangelist. 

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Free CP Newsletters

Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers!

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Church & Ministries