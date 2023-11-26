 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: TBN founder dies, John of the Cross founds monastery, First Crusade begins

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Jan Crouch is shown with Paul Crouch, other Crouch family members and TBN guests. | (Photo: Facebook/TBN Trinity Broadcasting Network)

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the death of Paul Crouch, John of the Cross founds a monastery, and the beginning of the First Crusade.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Related Articles

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In Church & Ministries