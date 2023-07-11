Thousands of Methodist churches flee denomination over LGBT rift: What's going on?

In the last couple of months, thousands more houses of worship have left the United Methodist Church, having their disaffiliation votes approved by their UMC conferences.

Updated totals show that as many as 6,000 churches have fled the UMC in the last couple of years — and the issue shows no signs of slowing down.

"For the last several ... decades, the United Methodist Church has been in a big debate about whether to change its official stance on LGBT issues," Christian Post reporter Michael Gryboski explained on “The Inside Story” podcast. "At present, the UMC prohibits the blessing of same-sex unions and the ordination of non-celibate homosexuals."

Now, chaos within the denomination has unfolded. What's happening and why does it matter? Listen to Gryboski explain:

