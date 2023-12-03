3 historical facts to know about Advent

By Brandon Showalter, Opinion writer and social commentator Twitter
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The first day of the Advent this year is Dec. 3, marking the beginning of the New Year for Christians, but this seasonal observance is unfamiliar to some Christians.

Advent always begins four Sundays before Christmas and ends on Christmas Eve. However, not every Christian denomination highlights this season or follows the church calendar, particularly Evangelicals that don't worship liturgically.

Here are three things you should know about the month-long season leading up to Christmas Day.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In Church & Ministries