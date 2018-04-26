(Screen Shot: Instagram) Chris Norton walks his bride Emily down the aisle, Jupiter, Florida April 21, 2018.

Former NFL quarterback-turned-Minor League Baseball player Tim Tebow celebrated his friend Chris Norton this week, who was married over the weekend and walked his wife down the aisle despite being told there was a small percentage that he'd ever walk again.

Norton suffered a severe spinal cord injury nearly eight years ago which left him wheelchair-bound. However, Tebow shared the touching footage of his pal walking with his bride on their wedding day.

"I wanted to give a special shoutout to my friend of the last 7 years, @chrisanorton16, for his incredible fight & determination to walk his fiancé down the aisle. You are a fighter and a hero. God bless you brother, you did it!" Tebow wrote on Instagram.

The wedding took place on Saturday in Jupiter, Florida. Norton wed his longtime girlfriend Emily Summers. According to USA Today's Des Moines Register, the couple walked seven yards down the aisle together, something Norton vowed he would do last year.

A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on Apr 25, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

Norton, was injured in October 2010, while covering a kickoff for Luther College's football team. Doctors told the now 26-year-old that he would have only a 3 percent chance of ever regaining mobility below the neck but just days after the accident Norton showed promise when he began to twitch his shoulder.

It's not the first time the couple inspired people around the world. Norton and Emily walked 10 feet, together to receive his degree at Luther's commencement in 2015.

Norton's foundation, SCI CAN, raises money for spinal cord injury patients. He's also motivating others as a speaker and author.

People magazine was so moved by his story that it covered their wedding, and furthermore, a nonprofit documentary film company, Fotolanthropy, will be making a movie about Norton's story called "7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story."