Tim Tebow cut by Jacksonville Jaguars: ‘God works all things together for good’

Beloved Christian athlete Tim Tebow is holding onto Scripture as the former NFL quarterback's dream of playing as a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars comes to an end.

On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars released Tebow from the team in their first round of roster cuts.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner took to social media to share his gratitude towards the Jaguars for the opportunity.

“Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream.”

Tebow added, “Thank you to the @jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey.”

The recently married athlete ended his post by saying, “And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28.”

The Florida native initially signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars in 2020 after not playing in an NFL game since 2012. He left football for several years and pursued a career in baseball, playing in the New York Mets minor league system until returning to the gridiron last year. Tebow has not said what he will be pursuing next.

Many questioned the Jaguars giving the opportunity to Tebow to play tight end when he previously played as a quarterback. Tebow’s former college coach and mentor, Urban Meyer, who is now the Jaguars head coach, said his lack of experience showed when it came to blocking.

"We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim," Meyer said, according to ESPN. "Players loved him, locker room loved him, but it was the right thing."

In Saturday night’s game, Tebow was the only tight end that did not play a special teams snap and was only targeted once in the Jaguars' 23-13 loss to Cleveland, according to ESPN.

"Two of the special teams phases are tackling, and if you've never tackled, [it's not easy to do]," Meyer continued. "Every off day, we'll have a two-to-three-hour meeting about roster management. We expect to be very good in special teams. Tight end position is one of those, and tailback — if he can't contribute on special teams, that's a tough go."

In 2006 and 2008, under Meyer's guidance, Tebow led the University of Florida Gators to two national championships as a quarterback. When playing as a QB in the NFL, the Christian led the Denver Broncos to a playoff victory in 2012.