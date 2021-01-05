Tim Tebow, Tauren Wells team up for 'All God's Children' release to combat human trafficking Tim Tebow, Tauren Wells team up for 'All God's Children' release to combat human trafficking

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Tim Tebow and Tauren Wells are challenging their followers to download Wells’ latest single, “All God's Children” to help fight against human trafficking.

"Over the course of the past several months, God has been opening my heart to ways I can lend my influences to causes that are greater and bigger than me," Wells said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Wells partnered with the former professional football quarterback and his Tim Tebow Foundation to release the new single. On Instagram, they revealed that all the proceeds will "go directly to the fight against human trafficking all over the world."

Tebow and Wells came up with the song idea after jumping on a friendly call.

Wells said he is committed to combating this evil and it's not for earthly gain.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

"I'm not just trying to build a career, I'm trying to build people. I'm not just trying to build a platform, I'm trying to build the Kingdom," the singer commented on Twitter.

In the video clip, Tebow encouraged people to do something about the injustices they see in the world.

"Has God ever opened your eyes to a problem, to a need, to injustice, to a hurting person? If so, He's probably telling you to get off your butt and do something about it," said the popular athlete.

A staggering statistic announced on NBC's "Today" show in 2016 revealed that every 30 seconds on average, someone falls victim to sex trafficking. According to UNICEF, more than a million children are trafficked each year.

“All God's Children” is a powerful anthem that speaks of the reality of human trafficking while empowering everyone to embrace their value in God.

"All God's children, made in His image/Perfectly loved, worthy of freedom/Worthy of freedom,” the lyrics of the song read.

"This is a rescue mission/A love that's without condition/This is our fight, 'til every life is set free.”

"This is a song to end human trafficking," Wells said of the single.

Both Wells and Tebow encouraged millions of people collectively to download the single on Jan. 5 as a sign of solidarity to call for an end to human sex slavery.

"Ultimately, this song is meant to illustrate an even greater truth – that every individual on this earth is created by God – in His image, perfectly loved, and worthy of freedom," Tebow added on the foundation's website. "Our goal is that every person who hears this song is first reminded of that truth, and then inspired to fight for others because of it."

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit